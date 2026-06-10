Braden Montgomery Hit A Walk-Off Homer In His MLB Debut Tuesday Night

Braden Montgomery was called up from Triple-A Charlotte before Tuesday's game at Rate Field. He struck out in his first at-bat.

In his second at-bat, the fourth inning, he singled in an RBI on his first career hit, 106.9 mph off the bat, to left field, off Braves starter Grant Holmes. The White Sox trailed the Braves 4-3 when he hit it.

Then came the tenth inning. The Braves had just gone ahead 5-4 on a Mauricio Dubon RBI single against Grant Taylor on the first pitch of the top half. The White Sox needed two runs with two outs.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias threw Montgomery a changeup. Montgomery drove it 343 feet to the opposite field at 98.6 miles per hour, a line drive over the left field fence for a walk-off two-run home run.

The White Sox won 6-5. Bob Costas was on the call. "Sends it in the air to left, it is back near the wall — it is over the wall for a game-winning home run! How about that, talk about drama, talk about theater."

Montgomery smiled all the way around the bases while fireworks went off over Rate Field. His teammates piled onto him at home plate. He got a Gatorade bath. He had been in the major leagues for approximately four hours.

He is the fifth player in baseball history to hit a walk-off home run in his MLB debut. The last player to do it was Carlos Perez in 2015.

Before Perez, Miguel Cabrera did it. Before Cabrera, Josh Bard. The first was Billy Parker in 1971. Four players across more than five decades. Montgomery is the fifth.

"I guess from here on out, it's all downhill?" he said afterward with a wry smile. "The highest of the highs."

The Player And Where He Came From

Montgomery is 23 years old and was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox out of Texas A&M, where he helped lead the Aggies to the 2024 College World Series before a season-ending injury in the Super Regionals cut his college career short at its peak.

He was good enough in one season at Texas A&M to go 12th overall to Boston. He was good enough in the Red Sox system to be the centerpiece of a major trade.

The Garrett Crochet trade, Chicago sending its left-handed ace to Boston in exchange for a package of prospects, brought Montgomery to the White Sox along with Chase Meidroth and Kyle Teel.

At the time, the trade was evaluated in terms of what the White Sox were giving up and whether the return was adequate. Montgomery, Meidroth and Teel were the argument that it was.

He spent 2026 in the minor leagues producing the kind of numbers that get a 23-year-old called up. In 27 games at Double-A Birmingham he hit .313/.429/.606 with six home runs. In 29 games at Triple-A Charlotte he hit .315/.417/.495 with four more.

His combined minor league line entering Tuesday was .314/.422/.548 across 56 games with 10 home runs.

He was Chicago's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline and the 21st-ranked overall prospect in baseball. He was not a call-up of convenience. He was a call-up of inevitability.

The White Sox That Are Actually Good Now

The backdrop to Tuesday's debut is the specific resurrection story of the Chicago White Sox franchise, which set a modern MLB record with 121 losses in 2024 and followed it by losing 102 games in 2025.

Two years of historically bad baseball. Two years of watching the rebuild proceed so slowly that questioning whether it was proceeding at all was a reasonable reaction.

Then 2026 happened. The White Sox entered Tuesday at 35-31, within half a game of the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central lead, and improved to 17-3 in their last 20 games at Rate Field.

They have the best home record in baseball over the last three weeks. Montgomery's walk-off was their fifth walk-off victory of the season, part of a team that has learned how to win in the specific way that the 121-loss edition of this franchise could not.

Montgomery is the 12th White Sox player to make his MLB debut in 2026, a roster that has been continuously refreshed with prospects arriving from the minor league system that was being stockpiled during the losing years.

Colson Montgomery, Garrett Crochet's replacement in the rotation, was already here. Now Braden Montgomery, Crochet's trade return, has arrived. The rebuild is not a rebuild anymore. It is a team.

The Game That Produced The Moment

The Braves came to Chicago as the best team in baseball, 45-22 entering Tuesday, the best record in all of baseball, a lineup that includes Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II.

Olson hit two home runs on Tuesday night, his first multi-homer game of the season. Acuña left in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness, hobbling down the right field line after being thrown out at first, which produced its own separate layer of drama before Montgomery's finale.

The Braves led 4-0 after three innings. Miguel Vargas hit a two-run home run for Chicago in the third. Montgomery's RBI single in the fourth cut it to 4-3.

The game went back and forth across the middle innings before the Braves scored once in the top of the tenth to lead 5-4. Iglesias was on in the tenth to protect a one-run lead against a White Sox lineup that had already shown it would not go away quietly.

Montgomery, with two outs and an 0-1 count, hit the second consecutive changeup from Iglesias 343 feet over the left field fence. Opposite field. Walk-off. The fifth player in history.

His line for the night: 2-for-5, one home run, three RBI, one run scored. His take on what comes next: everything that happens in his career from here was already preceded by a walk-off home run in his MLB debut, which means the pressure of a first impression has already been met and exceeded in the most complete way baseball allows for.

"It was something out of dreams," Montgomery said. "It's something that I couldn't have even drawn up any better myself."



