Dylan Larkin Has Requested A Trade From The Red Wings And Here Is Why

Dylan Larkin, the captain of the Detroit Red Wings, a lifelong Michigander who grew up in Waterford, played college hockey at the University of Michigan, was drafted by his hometown team 15th overall in 2014 and had his name on the captaincy since 2020, has requested a trade from Detroit, according to multiple reports first broken by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada on Thursday.

Larkin is 29 years old. He is in the third year of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract. He scored 34 goals and 67 points last season.

He keyed Team USA to a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. He is, by any objective measure, playing the best hockey of his career.

The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons. That drought, the longest in franchise history for an organization that made the playoffs for 25 consecutive years before it began, is the single sentence that explains what happened on Thursday.

No comment has been issued by Yzerman, Larkin or Larkin's agent Pat Brisson. None of the three responded to messages from Sportsnet or the Detroit News. The request is confirmed by multiple sources around the league.

The Season That Finally Broke Something

The 2025-26 Detroit Red Wings season was the most painful iteration of a pattern that has been repeating in various forms since the franchise's playoff run ended in 2016.

The Wings were tied for first place in the Eastern Conference on January 24, 2026, a positioning that no Red Wings fan had seen in years, a 12-point cushion for a playoff spot that seemed, in late January, like the foundation of a guaranteed postseason appearance rather than a mirage.

Then February came. The Winter Olympics break interrupted the season's momentum. The Red Wings came back from the break and, for the fourth consecutive season, collapsed in March and April in a way that defied the points totals they had accumulated in the earlier months.

The cushion evaporated. The playoff spot disappeared. The 10th consecutive missed postseason was confirmed.

"It's been hard, not great," Larkin said at the end of the season. "It's been a very difficult end to the season. Never a fun time when you miss the playoffs, but especially in this fashion, and kind of being here again."

The phrase "being here again" is the entire story in three words. He has been here before. Nine times before, to be exact.

He has watched the March collapse happen in enough consecutive iterations to understand it as something structural rather than situational, something about the organization and its decision-making rather than a run of bad luck that will eventually reverse.

The 2025 Deadline That Started The Public Criticism

The specific moment when Larkin began publicly criticizing management, which preceded Thursday's trade request by more than a year, came at the end of the 2024-25 season when GM Steve Yzerman declined to add meaningful pieces at the March trade deadline despite the Red Wings being in playoff contention.

"It was hard that we didn't do anything, and then I felt the group kind of, we didn't gain any momentum from the trade deadline and guys were kind of down about it," Larkin said after that season. "It'd be nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark on the ice, and maybe a morale boost as well."

That is not the language of a player who is silently frustrated. That is the language of a captain telling the organization and the public that the team's leadership has made a mistake.

Yzerman dismissed suggestions of a rift between himself and his captain following those comments. The relationship was fine, he said. The criticism was just part of the competitive nature of a player who wants to win.

The issues between Larkin and Detroit management, ESPN reported Thursday, have been brewing for a while, dating back at least to the testy contract negotiations of 2023. Whatever the negotiations produced in 2023, the eight-year deal that currently binds Larkin to Detroit, they apparently produced it with enough friction to leave residue that has accumulated in the years since.

Yzerman did respond at the 2026 deadline, adding veteran defenseman Justin Faulk, 34, and veteran forward David Perron, 38, as reinforcements for a push that did not materialize.

The additions were real but modest. The season ended the same way the previous nine had.

The Player The Market Is About To Receive

Dylan Larkin will be the most coveted player available in an NHL trade market this summer that has relatively few high-profile free agents. The specific combination of what he offers, 30-plus goal and 67-plus point scoring in each of the last five seasons, elite penalty killing, one of the best defensive forward profiles in the league, an Olympic gold medal from February, a two-way game that few centers in the NHL can match, and the price required to acquire him makes Thursday's news the most consequential trade request in the NHL since the 2025 offseason.

His contract, at $8.7 million through 2030-31, is the kind of team-friendly arrangement that makes a trade more rather than less attractive.

He is a 29-year-old producing at peak levels on a contract that has six years remaining, the exact profile that contenders in win-now mode and rebuilding teams looking for a cornerstone both find appealing.

Every Stanley Cup contender with a center hole needs to be on the phone with Steve Yzerman. The Boston Bruins, the Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights, teams that have won recently and believe they can win again, are exactly the organizations whose front offices are doing the math on Thursday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Jets, the Minnesota Wild, teams that have not won but believe they are close, are also calculating.

Detroit's asking price for its captain will be significant. The Red Wings have no obligation to accommodate a trade quickly.

Larkin's contract gives Yzerman the leverage to wait for the package that genuinely rebuilds the franchise rather than accepting the first offer that moves the request off the front page.

The Weight Of What This Means For Detroit

The specific context that makes Thursday's news so heavy for the Red Wings fan base is the 25-year context that preceded the drought. Between 1991 and 2016, the Detroit Red Wings made the playoffs every single season.

Twenty-five consecutive postseasons. Three Stanley Cups. Steve Yzerman's career as a player, Nicklas Lidstrom's career, Brendan Shanahan's career, Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk's careers, all of it unfolded inside a run of consistency that made Detroit one of the most respected franchises in North American professional sports.

The franchise that produced that run has now gone 10 years without replicating it. The player who was supposed to be the next generation of that franchise, a Michigander who wore the Winged Wheel from youth through college through his professional career, who became captain in 2020, who has scored 643 regular season points to rank 10th in franchise history, has decided that the organization cannot be fixed from the inside.

His 808 regular season games in a Detroit uniform ranks 17th in franchise history. His playoff games with the team: five. One first-round series, in his rookie season in 2016, against Tampa Bay. They lost in five games.

No Red Wings player with more than 800 games in franchise history has played so few playoff games. That number is the specific measure of what the drought has taken from him.

The trade request is submitted. The offseason has changed. Dylan Larkin is leaving Detroit.