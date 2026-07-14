Bryce Harper Says FanDuel Used His Cameo Video As A Gambling Reward Without His Consent

Bryce Harper broke his silence Monday on a story that had been building for a week, an Instagram statement posted hours before he competed in the Home Run Derby explaining his version of how a Cameo video he recorded ended up being used by FanDuel as a VIP reward for a problem gambler.

In November 2024, someone identifying themselves only as "Bryttanni" submitted a Cameo request asking Harper to record a holiday video for someone named Terry.

Harper read the script, which included the line "your host Bryttanni from FanDuel," and posted it.

He says he thought it was a standard fan request. "I did not know this video would be used for commercial purposes," Harper wrote. "FanDuel then put its own logo on the video and used it as a gambling promotion. I did not know FanDuel would do this, I did not consent to it, and FanDuel had no right to do it."

The problem is the script Harper read explicitly named FanDuel. His statement has generated debate about what he reasonably should have known.

The man who received the video is Terry Thompson, a VIP FanDuel customer who wagered $18.5 million with the platform and lost more than $1.5 million.

Thompson, represented by the Public Health Advocacy Institute, sued FanDuel in March alleging the company deliberately targeted him through his personal host to maximize his gambling addiction, sending gifts, tickets, Super Bowl accommodations and personalized celebrity videos as incentives to keep betting.

Harper is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board confirmed it is examining the video. The Phillies and MLB have declined to comment.

Harper's statement ended:

"Counsel has directed me not to comment any further at this time."