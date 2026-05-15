Clarence Carter, Soul Legend Behind ‘Patches’ And ‘Strokin,’ Dies At 90

Clarence Carter, the blues and soul musician and singer-songwriter with the raspy, emotional vocals whose hits included the sentimental “Patches” and the salacious “Strokin,” died Wednesday May 14, 2026 at the age of 90.

His death was confirmed by Rodney Hall, president of FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where Carter recorded some of the most celebrated music of his career, and by Bill Carpenter, spokesman for Candi Staton, Carter’s former wife and fellow soul singer.

He had been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer and had also been battling pneumonia and sepsis in his final months.

He kept working until the very end. Carter released his final album, Mr. Old School, in January 2020, and put out a new single in 2024.

He was 88 years old when that single came out. In a 2012 interview with the Montgomery Advertiser, Carter had laid out his philosophy about the question of when to stop.

“I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be going, but I’m going to keep going until something tells me it’s time to quit or Old Man Death comes to run me down.” He got 14 more years after that interview.

The Man Born Blind In Montgomery Who Ended Up At FAME

Clarence George Carter was born on January 14, 1936, in Montgomery, Alabama.

He was blind from birth and attended the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in music from Alabama State College in August 1960.

He was a self-taught guitarist, a guitar received as a Christmas gift started everything, whose natural musical intelligence was then refined through formal education into one of the more distinctive instrumental voices in Southern soul.

His early professional career developed alongside fellow musician Calvin Scott under several names across several labels, Clarence and Calvin, the C&C Boys, the CL Boys, recording for Fairlane Records and Duke Records in the early 1960s without finding significant commercial traction.

The partnership eventually ended and Carter found his footing on his own at a recording studio in a small Alabama city that had begun to shape American music in ways that would not be fully understood for decades.





After the early recordings with Scott, Carter found his professional home at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, where his rich baritone and bluesy guitar became integral to the classic Southern soul sound that the studio was producing for artists from around the country.

FAME, Florence Alabama Music Enterprises, was the recording facility where Wilson Pickett cut some of his most celebrated records and where Aretha Franklin recorded the material that launched her Atlantic Records era.

The specific combination of talent and geography that made Muscle Shoals significant in American music history includes Clarence Carter in a central role.

The Songs That Defined His Career

Carter’s commercial breakthrough came in 1968 with “Slip Away,” a Top 10 hit on both the pop and R&B charts built around a theme he would return to repeatedly throughout his career, desire, longing and the emotional weight of wanting something just out of reach. “Too Weak to Fight” followed and became his second million seller.

Among his other key early hits, “Tell Daddy” helped inspire Etta James’s answer record “Tell Mama,” the kind of call-and-response exchange across recordings that the soul music world of the late 1960s conducted as an ongoing artistic conversation.

Both songs added to the same cultural moment, one voice responding to another across studio walls in different cities.

His biggest commercial moment came in 1970 with “Patches,” a plaintive, dramatic story-song about a poor country boy who must become a man and take responsibility for his family’s farm after his father dies.

The song reached the upper reaches of both the pop and R&B charts, became Carter’s third gold record and remains the song most associated with his name.

It carried the specific emotional directness that country music and soul share when both genres are operating at their most honest, a first-person narrative about grief and duty delivered with complete conviction.

“Back Door Santa” from 1968 became a holiday standard of a specific kind, not a mainstream Christmas song but a blues-inflected seasonal number that found its permanent home on jukeboxes and at gatherings where people wanted something with more edge than the mainstream holiday playlist.

Decades after its release, the horn break from “Back Door Santa” was sampled by Run-D.M.C. for the 1987 hip-hop single “Christmas in Hollis,” connecting Carter’s 1960s Southern soul directly to one of the most recognizable holiday records in hip-hop history and introducing his sound to an entirely new generation of listeners who may not have known his name.

Strokin And The Career That Refused To End

The disco era was not kind to Southern soul artists. Carter’s commercial momentum contracted through the late 1970s and into the early 1980s as the format that had supported his biggest hits fell out of mainstream favor. The reinvention that followed was remarkable in its own right.

“Strokin'” was released in 1986. Too explicitly sexual for commercial radio airplay, it never received mainstream radio support and yet sold 1.5 million copies, spreading through jukeboxes across the South and at parties and clubs where the song found exactly the audience it was made for.

Carter opens the record by addressing his listeners directly, asking “Have you ever made love just before breakfast?,” and proceeds from there with the cheerful frankness that defined his approach to the more irreverent end of his catalog. It is not subtle.

It was not meant to be. It is a man who understood his audience completely and gave them exactly what they came for.

The song found new audiences over the following decades through its placement in two significant films.

Eddie Murphy featured it on the soundtrack for his 1996 remake of The Nutty Professor. William Friedkin used it in Killer Joe in 2011.

Both placements introduced Carter’s most notorious recording to viewers who had not been alive or old enough to encounter it on a Southern jukebox in 1986, and the song’s cultural life extended well beyond anything commercial radio could have delivered.

Carter was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2003. He received two Grammy Award nominations across his career.

In 1996 he founded his own label, Cee Gee Entertainment, giving himself control over his commercial output for the first time.

He continued recording and touring into his 80s with the consistency of someone who had never separated making music from simply being alive.

The Mr. Old School album in 2020 and the single in 2024 were not the work of a legacy artist cashing in on nostalgia.

They were the work of a musician who remained genuinely interested in making music, who had spent his entire life doing it and saw no particular reason to stop. He was 88 when the last single came out.

The Muscle Shoals Connection

That Rodney Hall, president of FAME Studios, was among those who confirmed Carter’s death is its own kind of tribute.

FAME Studios has confirmed the passing of the musicians who made their careers there the way a great institution acknowledges the loss of the people who defined it.

Carter was that kind of figure to Muscle Shoals, not simply someone who passed through, but someone whose sound became part of what the place was.

The Muscle Shoals recording scene of the 1960s and 1970s was one of the genuinely unlikely chapters in American music history.

A small city in northwest Alabama became, during those years, one of the most important recording destinations in the world.

Artists traveled from New York, from Los Angeles, from Chicago to record in Alabama studios with musicians whose particular sound, a blend of country, gospel, blues and soul that was specific to that geography and that era, produced records that neither the artists nor the musicians could have made anywhere else.

Carter was present for some of that.

His baritone and his guitar were among the sounds that made FAME the place it was, and the records he made there carry the sonic fingerprint of that time and that city in ways that are immediately identifiable to anyone familiar with the period.

The Man And The Life

Carter and Candi Staton, herself one of the defining voices of Southern soul, whose own catalog of records from the same era paralleled Carter’s in scope and significance, were briefly married in the 1970s before divorcing.

They had a son together, Clarence Carter Jr. The two remained connected through their shared musical world for decades after the marriage ended, and Staton’s spokesman was among those who confirmed Carter’s death.

Carter spoke throughout his public life about his determination to be celebrated rather than pitied.

He was born blind in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1936, a time and place and circumstance where the odds stacked against him were considerable even before accounting for the blindness, and he spent 90 years proving that none of those odds were final.

He attended the School for the Blind in Talladega. He earned a music degree from Alabama State.

He taught himself guitar from a Christmas gift. He walked into FAME Studios and found the sound that would define him. He sold 1.5 million copies of a song that never got radio airplay. He put out a new single at 88 years old.

Six decades of music made the case for celebration with considerably more force than any statement ever could.

Old Man Death eventually ran him down. It took 90 years.