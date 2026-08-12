Duke Energy Power Outage Hits 180,000 Cincinnati Customers

Duke Energy crews have been working through the night after severe storms tore through Greater Cincinnati on Tuesday, knocking out power to more than 180,000 customers at the peak across southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

As of 7 AM Wednesday, approximately 100,981 customers remained without power, including 59,269 in Hamilton County and 29,757 in Clermont County.

Fallen trees, broken poles and damaged equipment are slowing restoration efforts across the region.

The situation may get worse before it gets better. Another round of severe weather is expected Wednesday afternoon, which has the potential to cause additional outages and further complicate repair work for crews already stretched across a widespread damage area.

Duke Energy says it is using lineworkers, damage assessors, tree crews and self-healing grid technology to restore service as quickly as possible.

Duke serves approximately 765,000 electric customers in Ohio and 155,000 in Kentucky. Some local schools have announced closures or delays Wednesday due to storm damage.

Customers can track their estimated restoration time on Duke Energy's outage map at duke-energy.com or call 1-800-543-5599