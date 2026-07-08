Donovan Mitchell Signs A Four-Year $273 Million Extension With The Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell agreed to a four-year, $273 million maximum extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, the first day he was eligible to sign a new deal, stamping his commitment to the franchise with the kind of decisiveness that Cleveland fans have not always seen from star players.

The deal includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker.

He left significant money on the table to do it. Had Mitchell waited until next summer he could have signed a five-year, $353 million contract, $80 million more.

He chose instead to commit now, on the first day he could, rather than let a full year of uncertainty play out. "I told y'all last year, and I'll say again, we'll be back. We'll be ready. We'll be hungry. And we'll be locked in," Mitchell said after the Cavaliers were swept by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals in May.

Mitchell, 29, has been an All-Star in all four of his Cavaliers seasons since arriving via trade from Utah in 2022.

He has averaged 26.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in Cleveland, leading them to the playoffs each year and to their first conference finals appearance last season.

He was named to the All-NBA first team in 2025 and second team twice. The seven-time All-Star has been one of the best players in the Eastern Conference throughout his time in Cleveland, and now he will be there through at least 2030.

According to ESPN's sources, Mitchell would also welcome the Cavaliers reuniting with LeBron James, who is a free agent and has Cleveland among his list of potential destinations.