DoorDash Outage On June 16 Hit 35,000 Reports And Was Caused By A Bad Code Deployment

The DoorDash outage that hit on Monday June 16 and knocked the app offline for a few hours across the United States and Australia was caused by a faulty code deployment, a software update that went wrong and took down login functionality, order placement and delivery driver access simultaneously.

DoorDash confirmed the outage on X and resolved it by approximately 12:39 PM ET, about two to three hours after reports began spiking.

At its peak, more than 35,000 reports flooded Downdetector, an unusually large spike for a food delivery app.

The problems were widespread: users saw error messages reading "the data couldn't be read because it's missing" and "something went wrong, please try again later."

Drivers who had already picked up orders found themselves locked out of the app mid-delivery, unable to confirm drop-offs or receive new assignments.

Some posted photos on social media asking whether they should just keep the food.

DoorDash's first public statement was brief. "We're aware of an issue affecting our platform and are working urgently to resolve it."

When it came back online, the company's tone was notably informal. "Heyyyy... how y'all doin... we've resolved the issue and are working hard to correct any impacted Dashers and orders ASAP. We are SO sorry."

The outage hit the same morning Spotify experienced a simultaneous disruption with its own separate technical issue, a coincidence that sparked speculation about shared infrastructure, though no common cause between the two was confirmed.