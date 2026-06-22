Bread Recall Hits Walmart In 26 States

The FDA has flagged a bread recall involving Great Value Hawaiian Roll 4-packs sold at Walmart, 10,447 cases totaling 188,046 packages of 4.5-ounce rolls recalled after the Oregon-based manufacturer, United States Bakery, found an oily and sticky substance on the direct food contact surface of the finished product's packaging.

The recall was initiated on May 15, 2026. The FDA's enforcement report formalizing it was released on June 16.

The specific detail worth understanding, the contamination is on the packaging, the surface that touches the bread, not confirmed to be in the bread itself.

The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, meaning the agency assessed that use of or exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, and that the probability of serious harm is remote.

No injuries have been reported. The product reportedly never made it into retail store shelves, the recall was initiated at the distribution level.

How To Know If Your Rolls Are Affected

The recall covers Great Value Hawaiian Roll 4-packs with the following identifiers, Julian code W1 116, with specific codes 116, 119, 120, 127, 134 and 135. Production dates on the recalled product are April 26, April 29, April 30, May 7, May 14 and May 15, 2026. If you have a package matching those codes and dates, do not eat it.

Return it to Walmart for a refund or discard it.

The 26 states where the recalled product was distributed are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

United States Bakery is the Oregon-based company that produces Great Value Hawaiian Rolls under license for Walmart.

The specific cause of the oily and sticky substance has not been detailed in the FDA report, though The Healthy noted that soybean oil is among the listed ingredients in similar Walmart Hawaiian roll products, raising the possibility of an ingredient contamination reaching the packaging surface during production. That is not confirmed.



