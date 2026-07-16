Pizza Hut Just Launched A Throwback Value Menu With Items Starting At $3

Pizza Hut launched its Throwback Value Menu nationwide on Tuesday July 14, a limited-time promotion with items starting at $3 that the chain describes as letting customers build their own version of the classic Pizza Hut buffet experience.

It is available for carryout, delivery and dine-in at participating locations through the summer, with no announced end date except for S'mores Sticks, which are available only through August 30.

The full menu: a medium one-topping Stuffed Crust Pizza for $10, a one-topping Personal Pan Pizza for $3, Breadsticks for $4, Cinnamon Sticks for $4 and a two-liter Pepsi for $3.

Two new items make their Pizza Hut debut alongside the throwback favorites, Triple Cheese Mac for $6, which becomes a permanent menu item after the promotion ends, and S'mores Sticks for $5, which do not.

Prices vary by location, extra toppings cost more and third-party delivery apps are not included in the promotion.

Pizza Hut is also dropping a limited-edition streetwear collection with Dinner Service NY, shirts, jackets, hats, totes and socks inspired by the chain's history and past employee uniforms, going on sale Wednesday at noon CST, with Hut Rewards members getting early access at 10 AM. A "Back to the Hut" nostalgia trivia experience is available in the Hut Rewards app.

The launch comes as Pizza Hut faces real headwinds, parent company Yum! Brands announced plans to close roughly 250 underperforming Pizza Hut locations in the first half of 2026 amid slumping sales and pressure from Domino's.

A $3 Personal Pan Pizza is the chain's argument that it still has something worth showing up for.