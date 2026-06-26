Arby's Food Tampering Case In Oklahoma Has A Manager Charged With Felony Poisoning

Amanda Hendricks, 38, a former manager at an Arby's restaurant in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, has been charged with felony poisoning with intent to injure after police say surveillance video caught her spitting into a sandwich she was preparing for a drive-through customer on March 28, 2026.

She is being held in McCurtain County Jail.

When investigators interviewed Hendricks, she allegedly told them there was no point denying it because the footage already existed.

The customer, Jennica Church, ordered a four-for-$10 sandwich deal that night. She ate one sandwich while leaving the parking lot and brought the rest home, where it was shared with her husband and her mother-in-law, who was receiving hospice care.

Church later developed a cold sore on her lip, sought medical treatment and tested positive for HSV-1, oral herpes.

She is now suing Hendricks, the local Arby's franchise operators and Flynn Restaurant Group, alleging Hendricks knowingly worked with an active herpes outbreak with visible lesions and that other employees witnessed the incident and did nothing.

Church told KJRH that Broken Bow is a small town and she had heard through her own daughter that Hendricks was bragging about what she had done.

"I love Arby's, not anymore," Church said. Her mother-in-law described watching family members afraid to share ordinary moments, a grandmother unable to kiss her grandchildren, as the emotional consequence of the diagnosis spreading fear through the household.

Hendricks was arraigned Wednesday. Both the criminal case and the civil lawsuit are pending.