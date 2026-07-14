KFC Popcorn Chicken Is Back Nationwide

KFC brought back Popcorn Chicken nationwide on Monday July 13, three years after quietly pulling one of the most beloved items in the chain's history from menus in 2023.

The return is limited time only and while supplies last. KFC has not said how long it will be available.

The bite-sized crispy chicken bites that first appeared on KFC menus in the early 1990s developed one of the most vocal fanbases of any discontinued fast food item, people left comments, sent DMs, signed online petitions.

"We read every comment, every DM, and even every online petition signature, and the message was impossible to ignore," said KFC US chief marketing officer Melissa Cash.

Three ways to get it starting today. The $10 Popcorn Chicken Bucket delivers 16 ounces with four dipping sauces, the share option.

The $10.99 Popcorn Chicken Big Box adds two Original Recipe Tenders, medium fries, a medium drink, two dipping sauces and a chocolate chunk cookie.

The $8.49 Popcorn Chicken Combo is the lean option, 6 ounces of chicken, medium fries, medium drink and one sauce.

The return is part of KFC's "Kentucky Fried Comeback" push, the chain's market share of the US chicken quick-service restaurant market fell from 16 percent in 2021 to 9.4 percent in 2024, dropping from second place to fourth behind Chick-fil-A, Popeyes and Raising Cane's.

Popcorn Chicken is not a permanent menu addition. Get it while you can.