Dustin Poirier Arrested For Public Drunkenness On Father's Day In Georgia

Dustin Poirier spent Father's Day in Atlanta and was arrested for public drunkenness in Clayton County, Georgia on Sunday June 21.

The retired UFC lightweight, widely considered one of the greatest fighters to never win the undisputed title, was booked at 6:38 PM and released just after 10 PM. He made a court appearance Monday morning.

Public drunkenness is a misdemeanor in Georgia carrying a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine, though first-offense cases typically do not result in jail time.

Poirier, 37, posted a brief message to Instagram after news broke. "Love you all. I'm working on myself."

The context behind that statement matters. Poirier retired from MMA in July 2025 following his final fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318.

He had been candid in interviews since retiring that the transition was difficult, that the structure and discipline of fight camp had kept him focused for his entire adult life and that without it, he had found himself drinking more than he wanted to.

"I had retired and have so much time on my hands, and I'm always battling," he said earlier this year.

In November, he had posted: "Been soul searching, I'm making some changes. Blessings on the journey."

Ben Askren, who was also in Atlanta that day, posted a lighthearted video of Poirier playfully wrestling with friends, suggesting the evening was not as dramatic as an arrest report makes it sound.

Circumstances of the arrest itself remain unclear beyond the court record.

Poirier spent his career in MMA defeating Conor McGregor twice, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler and Eddie Alvarez.

He was one of the most beloved fighters of his generation. He is 37 years old and working on himself.