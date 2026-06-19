YouTube TV Quietly Restricted Features On Older Devices Including Roku

YouTube TV made a change to how the service works on older and less powerful streaming devices, including many Roku models, and did not announce it.

The change removed background playback in the Live Guide and shortened the program schedule from several days of future viewing to just 24 hours.

Roku users started noticing something was wrong in late May when the Live Guide stopped working properly, and the reports have been multiplying since.

Google has not issued an official public statement about the change.

What exists instead is a response that appeared on multiple YouTube TV community forum threads from a trusted product expert, which reads:

"A change was made recently for older and less powerful devices and smart TVs. For these TVs and devices, background play is no longer supported. The amount you can scroll into the future is also impacted. This is done in order to prevent crashing and create a more seamless experience for those devices. Again, this is mainly on older, lower-end devices."

In plain English, YouTube TV determined that certain older hardware could not smoothly handle Live Guide background playback and an extended program schedule simultaneously without crashing.

The fix, apparently, was to remove those features rather than find another solution.

What Changed And What It Means For You

Background playback in the Live Guide means that when you open the program guide to browse what is on, the currently selected channel keeps playing in a small window as you scroll, letting you see what you would be switching to without fully committing.

This is a standard and expected feature of live TV streaming services. YouTube TV disabled it for affected devices.

The reduced program schedule means that instead of being able to browse and plan recordings several days into the future, users on affected devices can only see programming 24 hours ahead.

For people who use the guide to set recordings for upcoming games or shows scheduled more than a day out, this is a meaningful functional reduction.

The devices most affected are older Roku models and other lower-end streaming hardware.

Newer devices appear unaffected. YouTube TV has not published a list of specifically which devices triggered the restriction, which means the primary way users are finding out is by noticing the features are gone.

What To Do If You Are Affected

If your Roku or other streaming device is showing a shortened Live Guide and background playback has stopped, the change was intentional, not a bug that Google will fix in a future update.

The path forward depends on how much those features matter to you. Users who rely on multi-day program scheduling and background playback to manage their TV watching have two practical options, upgrade to a newer, more capable streaming device that Google has not restricted, or switch to a different browser or device to access YouTube TV's web player, which maintains the full feature set.

The community forum threads where the change was disclosed are still active with frustrated users.

Google has not said which devices are affected, when the change took effect or whether it intends to reverse course.