Idaho Shooting Leaves Three People Dead, Including Cashier, At A Twin Falls In-N-Out

A 24-year-old man named Chad Williams opened fire with an AR-style rifle at the In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho at approximately 2 PM Saturday August 1, killing three people including one employee and wounding seven others before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the restaurant.

Police Chief Matthew Hicks confirmed Sunday that Williams acted alone and that investigators are working to determine his motive. His family is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

The In-N-Out had opened just one week earlier, on July 24, as part of the California chain's expansion into Idaho. The attack unfolded at a busy shopping plaza on a Saturday afternoon with hundreds of people nearby.

An off-duty state trooper and an armed civilian both returned fire, which Hicks said diverted Williams away from the restaurant and likely prevented additional casualties. Police found his body in an area near the restaurant when they arrived.

"My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed," In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder said in a statement. "We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight." Two of the seven injured were treated and released. Three remain stable. Two are in critical condition.

Police are warning that misinformation online has incorrectly identified another man as the shooter. That man had no involvement in the incident.