Hank Green, Famed Youtuber, Takes A Break Over 'Unhealthy AI Use' Exposed By Viewers

Hank Green, the YouTuber, author and co-founder of Crash Course, SciShow and the broader Complexly educational media network, found himself at the center of an AI controversy Thursday after a clip from his Ask Hank Anything series went viral.

In the clip, Green says "I appreciate the pushback," a phrase viewers recognized as distinctly ChatGPT-flavored, the kind of thing a language model says when you challenge it.

The internet's conclusion was immediate: he accidentally read AI-generated feedback aloud on camera.

Green disputed that specific accusation. He said "I appreciate the pushback" was an ad-lib. But he confirmed everything else.

In a since-deleted X post he wrote: "I did use ChatGPT for research on this script and watching it I definitely get an AI feel, so I think it's fair to say I was relying too much on generated notes. That's a thing I've been doing, and it's a bad habit at a time when I've overcommitted myself."

He then paused uploading on multiple channels, hankschannel, SMUSH and 4x3, and went further in a longer statement: "I need to come to terms with the fact that the level of dopamine I've been getting from interacting with LLMs is not healthy for me or good for the world."

Green built Crash Course without AI and has been a trusted voice in science education for 15 years. The backlash from fans who felt let down was significant. His accountability was also significant. Both things are true.