Intel Stock Is Up 10 Percent After Trump Said Apple Will Build Chips With Intel

President Trump posted on Truth Social in the early hours of Thursday morning that Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build chips in the United States, a three-sentence announcement with no additional details that sent Intel's stock up as much as 10.5 percent in the hours that followed.

Intel closed Wednesday at $121.10. It was trading at $133.82 by mid-morning Thursday, a $12.72-per-share gain, and the market cap of a company that a senior administration official once described as a "dumpster fire" has grown from approximately $100 billion when the government first invested to roughly $608 billion.

Neither Apple nor Intel officially confirmed the deal. Intel told CNBC it would not comment "about a potential Apple-Intel agreement."

Apple did not respond. Semafor reported that Intel and Apple have been in talks for months, and that Trump's late-night Truth Social announcement caught Intel's own executives by surprise in its timing and its specificity.

Trump's full post read:

"Stupid Presidents took our Economy for granted, and let Taiwan and others steal our Semiconductor Factories. So I decided to help Intel because we need to design and build our Chips right here in America. First, we helped bring in Nvidia, and they agreed to build their first level Chips with Intel. Next, Elon agreed to build his TerraFab, the largest Chip Factory in the World, designed together with Intel's Technology team. Finally, Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build its Chips in America."

Three deals, in sequence, announced via social media at an hour when most of the people most affected by the announcement were asleep.

What The Apple Deal Would Mean

Apple's chip design and manufacturing relationship is the most important commercial relationship in the semiconductor industry.

The A-series chips in iPhones and the M-series chips in Macs are designed by Apple and manufactured almost exclusively by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, TSMC, at facilities in Taiwan.

That concentration of manufacturing at a single supplier in a geographically sensitive location has become a strategic vulnerability that Apple, the US government and anyone thinking carefully about global supply chain risk has been trying to address.

The challenge is that TSMC is extraordinarily good at what it does.

The manufacturing processes that produce Apple's chips require precision at atomic scales, yields that determine whether each wafer produces hundreds of functional chips or hundreds of expensive failures, and the kind of accumulated process knowledge that takes decades to develop.

Apple has invested billions in TSMC and TSMC has dedicated entire fabs to Apple's production.

Leaving that relationship entirely is not possible. Diversifying it, adding a domestic US supplier capable of producing chips at the same level of sophistication, is the goal.

Intel's 18A and 18A-P process nodes are what makes the Apple conversation credible.

The 18A-P, which entered risk production on June 16, represents a genuine manufacturing capability, the company says it delivers 9 percent higher performance, 18 percent lower power consumption and dramatically better thermal resistance compared to its predecessor.

For the first time in years, Intel's manufacturing process is competitive with what TSMC offers at the leading edge.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives described an Apple-Intel deal as "a genuine endorsement" of that capability. Landing Apple as a foundry customer would validate Intel's 18A technology to every other potential customer the company is pursuing.

The Government Stake That Creates A Complicated Dynamic

The US government took a 10 percent equity stake in Intel in August 2025, investing approximately $8.9 billion in Intel common stock as part of the Trump administration's push to rebuild American semiconductor manufacturing capability.

The investment was controversial at the time, the Cato Institute called it "unprecedented government ownership of private enterprise," and the conflict of interest concern is real: the US government now benefits financially every time an announcement like Thursday's pushes Intel's stock higher.

At August 2025 prices, the government's stake cost $8.9 billion.

At Thursday's trading prices, that stake is worth approximately $67 billion.

Trump noted the appreciation on Thursday, the explicit mention that Intel's valuation had climbed from roughly $100 billion to roughly $600 billion since the government invested is the kind of scorecard that makes the political case for the original investment without requiring any additional argument.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's assessment of Intel when the administration took over, "when I walked in the door, they were a dumpster fire," now reads as the setup for a turnaround story the administration is actively writing.

The $8.9 billion investment. The Nvidia foundry deal. The Terafab with Elon Musk. Now Apple. The sequence is deliberate, and Trump's Truth Social post laid it out sequentially for that reason.

The TeraFab And Nvidia Context

Thursday's Apple announcement was the third in a series of deals Trump described in his post, and the other two deserve context.

Nvidia, which currently manufactures its chips almost exclusively at TSMC, has agreed to build its "first level chips" with Intel under the terms of a deal the administration helped broker.

The specific chips involved and the timeline for that manufacturing have not been detailed publicly.

Elon Musk's TeraFab is the more ambitious project.

Trump described it as "the largest Chip Factory in the World, designed together with Intel's Technology team."

TeraFab has been reported as a planned massive semiconductor manufacturing facility that would combine Musk's construction and engineering capabilities with Intel's process technology.

The scale Trump is describing, the largest chip factory in the world, would represent a significant expansion of domestic US semiconductor capacity above and beyond Intel's existing Oregon and Arizona facilities.

The semiconductor supply chain is in transition.

Apple diversifying from TSMC, Nvidia moving some production to Intel, a domestic mega-factory coming through Musk, and Intel, which had a market cap below $100 billion 10 months ago, now worth more than $600 billion with the US government as its largest shareholder.

What Remains Unconfirmed

The word "preliminary" is doing significant work in the analyst commentary around Thursday's announcement.

Wedbush described the Apple arrangement as a "preliminary deal." Semafor confirmed talks but could not confirm their status.

Neither Apple nor Intel confirmed anything. A presidential Truth Social post is not a signed contract, and the semiconductor manufacturing business is one where the gap between a deal in principle and the engineering reality of a functional production relationship can span years.

Intel's next earnings call is July 23. That is where CEO Lip-Bu Tan will either confirm the Apple relationship with specifics or navigate carefully around it.

The market has already priced something in, the question Thursday's trading is answering is how much credit to give a deal that exists, as of this writing, in the form of a late-night social media post.