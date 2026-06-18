Foreclosure Buyer In Connecticut Found Three Sets Of Skeletal Remains In His New Home

Someone bought a four-bedroom home in Burlington, Connecticut at a foreclosure auction on June 6 for $525,000, marked "as is," no interior inspection, no disclosures about what was inside beyond what the bank knew, and on Sunday June 15, nine days after taking ownership, called the Connecticut State Police.

The new homeowner had found skeletal human remains. Not one person. Three.

Connecticut State Police responded to Stanwich Lane at 4:46 PM Sunday. Troopers entered the residence and confirmed what the new owner had found, skeletal remains of three people inside the home.

The medical examiner has not yet identified the individuals or determined cause of death. Police said there is no indication of anything suspicious and no indication of a criminal aspect to the discovery.

The investigation is ongoing.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time," police said.

Who Previously Owned The House?

Court records and property data give the house a history that, in retrospect, contains signals that nobody connected until Sunday.

Paul and Sally Anne Cash purchased the property on Stanwich Lane on September 6, 2019 for more than $800,000.

The four-bedroom home was built in 2002 on a two-acre lot in Burlington, a town of approximately 9,000 people in Hartford County.

They had been there for more than five years when the mortgage servicer started trying to reach them.

On January 30, 2025, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing sent the Cashes a letter.

No mortgage payments had been made in December 2024 or January 2025.

The letter put them on notice that the loan was in default. The foreclosure process was initiated on August 1, 2025.

The Cashes never responded. Court records show they did not reply to the foreclosure complaint at any point during the legal process that ended with their home being auctioned for $525,000, roughly $275,000 less than they had paid for it six years earlier.

The Sign That Should Have Been A Question

The foreclosure referee handling the auction, a man named Thogmartin, described the property's behavior during the process in terms that read differently now than they did before Sunday.

He said he had sent a letter to the Cashes in the week before the auction, as he regularly does, asking whether they would provide interior access to potential bidders.

The letter went unanswered, which he described as not unusual.

What was unusual was a "keep out" sign that appeared on the property during the foreclosure process. "I don't think anyone had been inside, but who knows? I mean, it puzzles me as to who would put that sign up," he told WVIT. "I suppose it could have been the owner."

That sign now reads as the most significant detail in a timeline that nobody was reading carefully.

A keep out sign on a property whose owners had stopped paying their mortgage, stopped responding to their servicer, stopped responding to the foreclosure court and stopped responding to the referee, placed during a process that would end with someone else owning the property and finding out what was inside.

The Nine Days Between Purchase And Discovery

The new owner closed on the auction purchase on June 6. Sunday, June 15 was nine days later.

How the skeletal remains, which are described as skeletal, meaning they had been there long enough for decomposition to reach that stage, went unnoticed or unreported in the time between the Cashes stopping their mortgage payments in late 2024 and the new owner's discovery in mid-June 2026 is one of the questions the investigation will attempt to answer.

The state of the remains as skeletal rather than recently deceased indicates the individuals had been in the home for a significant period.

The investigation has not yet produced a timeline from the medical examiner. The identities have not been confirmed.

Whether the remains include Paul and Sally Anne Cash themselves, or others, or some combination, has not been disclosed.

Jaden Slipsky, a pool cleaner who worked in the area, told WFSB that the situation highlighted a gap in how communities track their neighbors. "I think everyone's kind of in their life, trying to get through the day, but I would definitely be concerned about what's going on."

What Police Know So Far

Connecticut State Police have said there is no indication of anything suspicious and no indication of a criminal aspect.

That language is the specific language of a preliminary investigation that has not yet produced evidence of a crime, not a conclusion that no crime occurred, but a present-state assessment based on what has been examined so far.

The medical examiner's work will determine cause and manner of death for all three individuals.

The identifications, once completed, will determine who these people were.

The home sat on Stanwich Lane in Burlington while a mortgage went unpaid, a foreclosure moved through the courts, a "keep out" sign appeared on the door, an auction was held, a purchase was completed and nine days passed. Then someone called the police.

Three people were inside.