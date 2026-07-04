Jaden Hardy Heading To Washington Wizards In Deandre Ayton Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers traded center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards on Friday for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks, a clean salary move that gives Los Angeles a young scoring guard for their post-LeBron rebuild and gives Washington frontcourt depth while Alex Sarr recovers from a fractured right foot.

Hardy, 23, averaged 12.6 points on 44.3 percent shooting including 42 percent from three in 23 games after being traded to Washington last season from Dallas, where he was a former Luka Doncic teammate.

He has two years and $12 million remaining on his contract with a team option for 2027-28, an affordable, young wing scorer that fits exactly what the Lakers are building around Anthony Davis now that LeBron James is gone.

Ayton, who averaged 12.5 points on 67.1 percent shooting and 8.0 rebounds in 72 starts for Los Angeles this past season, joins a Wizards frontcourt that already includes Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick in 2024, and Anthony Davis.

His presence gives Washington legitimate insurance while Sarr rehabilitates. The Wizards can absorb Ayton into the $13.4 million Kelly Olynyk trade exception that expires July 9.

The two second-round picks heading to LA help replenish draft capital the team used in the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade earlier this week.

The Lakers are now searching for a backup center, Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney are among those being considered.



