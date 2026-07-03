Pat Spencer Signs Two-Way Contract With The Phoenix Suns

Pat Spencer's unlikely NBA story has a new chapter. The 29-year-old guard who went undrafted after a college career as a two-time lacrosse All-American at Loyola Maryland, worked his way through professional basketball in Germany and the G League, and spent three seasons becoming a genuine fan favorite in Golden State has agreed to a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

He turns 30 on Saturday.

Spencer's Warriors story was the kind that generates real affection. He played six games as a rookie. Then 39.

Then 66, with 14 starts, this past season, averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 assists while earning consistent praise from coaches and fans for his competitiveness, toughness and willingness to do the unglamorous things.

In his starts he was even better, 11.4 points, 5.1 assists and 40 percent from three, numbers that suggested a player outperforming his contract.

He finishes his Golden State tenure with 111 regular season games and eight playoff appearances.

The Suns connection has a personal angle. Spencer is represented by Mark Bartelstein, whose son Josh is the Suns' CEO.

This is his fourth NBA season, which means this two-way deal is the last year he qualifies for one under league rules, he'll need a standard contract next year or not at all. His brother Cam plays for Memphis.

Golden State's loss is a good story for Phoenix's roster depth. Best of luck in the desert, Pat.