Corey Heim Wins The Brickyard 400 In His First Start At Indy

Corey Heim made a bold outside block on his boss Denny Hamlin with 34 laps to go at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, took the lead and never looked back, winning the Brickyard 400 in his first career start at the 2.5-mile oval and claiming his second Cup Series victory in just 15 career starts.

He held off Christopher Bell by 0.287 seconds with Joey Logano third.

"That was a damn handful," Heim said in Victory Lane. "I was hanging on for dear life once the shade went down and the pace picked up. My car got really loose and I never really got a lot of clean air. That was the hardest I've ever fought in my life."

The 24-year-old Georgia native is driving a part-time schedule in the No. 67 for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing in 2026, just eight Cup starts this year, while remaining full-time in the Truck Series.

His first Cup win came in San Diego last month in his 13th career start. He now joins A.J. Foyt as the only drivers ever to win twice in their first 15 Cup starts, and is just the fourth driver to win multiple Cup races before his first full-time season, alongside Darrell Waltrip, Tim Richmond and Davey Allison. He is already scheduled to go full-time for 23XI in 2027.