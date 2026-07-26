Steph Curry May Be 'Off The Same Page' As The Golden State Warriors

A report circulating this week has unsettled Golden State Warriors fans: sources told multiple outlets that the Warriors' front office, having missed out on LeBron James and most of the top free agency targets, may be planning to rebuild around assets rather than contend during the final years of Stephen Curry's contract, essentially writing off the next two seasons and positioning for the post-Curry era.

Curry, 38, has two years and approximately $122 million remaining on his contract through the 2026-27 season.

He averaged 26.6 points and 4.7 assists this past season, still an elite offensive player, but Golden State lost in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive year.

They struck out on LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Jimmy Butler is on the roster but returning from injury and uncertain. Draymond Green is signed through next season.

Curry has said he plans to play "multiple" more seasons, team sources have told ClutchPoints he wants to reach 20 NBA seasons, which would mean playing through 2028.

Playing out his final years on a team intentionally rebuilding would be an uncomfortable scenario for a franchise player who has never known anything but contention.

The Warriors re-signed Steve Kerr to a two-year deal this offseason. Whether the organization is genuinely tanking or simply being realistic about a difficult roster situation is the question Curry's next two seasons will answer.



