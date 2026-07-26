Errol Spence Jr. Loses Fight, Retires From Boxing

Errol Spence Jr. returned to boxing for the first time since his 2023 stoppage loss to Terence Crawford, and Tim Tszyu sent him back into retirement.

Tszyu won by unanimous decision Saturday night at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia, with scores of 118-110 and 117-111 twice, in a 12-round middleweight bout that was Spence's first appearance in nearly three years.

Spence, 36, announced it was the end of the road when asked by the interviewer afterward.

"For sure, man," Spence said. "I've got my faculties intact. My money is good, it's working for itself. Everything's good. I've got a beautiful family. I thank God I'm gracious enough to leave this sport with my faculties intact and my family still by my side."

The fight was in Tszyu's hometown and played out accordingly. Tszyu, the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and a former WBO junior middleweight champion who had lost three of four heading into this fight, walked Spence down from the opening bell, landed the harder shots and grew stronger as the rounds progressed.

Spence had his moments in the middle rounds but was consistently out-landed. The crowd roared every time Tszyu's right hand connected.

"It was one hell of a show," Tszyu said. "I understand why he's one of the greats. But beating a legend like Errol Spence tops any world title."