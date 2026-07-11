Jayden Adams, South African Midfielder Who Played At The World Cup Just Weeks Ago, Has Died At 25

Jayden Adams, the 25-year-old South African midfielder who helped Bafana Bafana reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the nation's history just two weeks ago, died on Saturday.

His body was found at a premises in Cape Town's Scotscheskloof neighborhood at 11:06 AM local time. Western Cape police have registered an inquest for investigation.

No cause of death has been confirmed. South Africa's Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie asked the public and media to "exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation."

Adams started two of South Africa's three group stage matches, against Mexico and the Czech Republic.

In the Czech Republic game, he played the first half having learned just hours earlier that his grandmother had died.

He came off the bench in the 1-0 win over South Korea that sent South Africa to the Round of 32 for the first time in their history. He was an unused substitute when Canada knocked them out on June 28.

He was 25 years old. He had just helped his country make history. He helped Mamelodi Sundowns win the CAF Champions League this season and dedicated his winners' medal to a former teammate, Oshwin Andries, who had died after a stabbing in 2023.

That is the kind of person those around him describe.

"Death has cruelly stolen one of our own," the South African Football Players Union said. "It has robbed our nation of a remarkable footballer. We will forever remember his humility, his extraordinary talent and the pride with which he represented South Africa."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said:

"The Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."