Cristina Ulbrich, Wife Of Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich, Has Died After A Battle With Cancer

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday evening that Cristina Ulbrich, the wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, has died after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff had been absent from the start of training camp for personal reasons. Now the organization knows why.

"The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer," the team said in a statement. "Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community."

Cristina and Jeff met in 1997 when he was on a recruiting trip at the University of Hawaii. He went on to play linebacker for the 49ers for a decade before a coaching career that took him through Seattle, UCLA, the Jets, where he served as interim head coach in 2024, and now Atlanta.

They shared three children together: Samantha, Jax and Jace. Owner Arthur Blank offered his own statement: "Cristina will always be an important part of our Falcons family. My heart is with Jeff and the entire Ulbrich family during this unimaginable time."

The Falcons asked that the family's privacy be respected as they grieve.