A.J. Minter Traded To The Minnesota Twins As Mets Fire Sale Roster

The New York Mets dealt left-handed reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins shortly after midnight Thursday, the first move in what ESPN's Jeff Passan described as an imminent fire sale before the August 3 trade deadline.

The Mets, sitting at 47-63 and last in the NL East, received infield prospects Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani in return. Agbayani's father, Benny Agbayani, played outfield for the Mets from 1998 to 2001 and is remembered for a walk-off grand slam in Game 3 of the 2000 NLCS.

His son Bruin was born in 2007, six years after Benny's final game for New York, and was drafted by the Twins in the sixth round in 2025 out of St. Louis School in Honolulu.

Minter, 32, has a 2.35 ERA in 23 appearances this season returning from a lat tear that cost him most of 2025.

He is a pending free agent. The Twins, sitting one game behind Cleveland for the final AL Wild Card spot, three behind the first-place White Sox in the AL Central, desperately needed left-handed bullpen depth after losing Anthony Banda for the season in June.

The Mets are expected to make five to nine more trades before Monday's deadline. Minter was just the opening act.



