Jordan Henderson Celebrated England's Win Over Mexico By Falling Over An Advertising Board And Is Now In Hospital

England beat Mexico 3-2 in one of the great World Cup knockout matches, Jude Bellingham scoring twice, Harry Kane converting a penalty, Jarell Quansah getting red-carded in the second half leaving England to defend for 30 minutes with 10 men at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

When the final whistle blew, the England players rushed to their supporters for the traditional post-match singalong to Oasis's Wonderwall, which is apparently now as much a part of England's World Cup routine as the national anthem.

During those celebrations, Jordan Henderson tripped and fell over one of the advertising boards around the pitch.

Defender Dan Burn saw it happen. Television cameras captured Henderson being stretchered off as the rest of the team celebrated around him.

England manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed afterward that Henderson had suffered a serious wrist injury and was in hospital in Mexico City.

"He injured his wrist, he is at the moment in the hospital," Tuchel said. "It is a quite serious injury. It just doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us."

Henderson, who became the first England man to appear at four World Cups when he came on against Panama in the group stage, will remain in Mexico City overnight with an England staff member while the rest of the squad flies back to their base in Kansas City.

He was not in the match against Mexico, having been shown a yellow card from the bench late in the game.

He was in the celebrations. That is where his tournament may have ended.

England face Norway in the quarterfinals.