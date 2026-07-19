Josh Kerr Broke The Mile World Record On Saturday In London With A Time Of 3:42.66

Josh Kerr ran 3:42.66 in the mile at the London Diamond League on Saturday evening, breaking Hicham El Guerrouj's world record of 3:43.13 that had stood since 1999 and bringing the mile world record back to Great Britain for the first time since the 1980s, when Seb Coe, Steve Ovett and Steve Cram each held it in turn.

Kerr, 28, from Edinburgh, had entered the race with a personal best of 3:45.34 — more than two seconds shy of El Guerrouj's mark.

He and his Brooks-sponsored team publicly called their shot weeks ago, naming the attempt "Project 222," a reference to the goal of running 222 seconds or faster. He delivered 222.66.

He ran behind two pacers before taking the lead at 1,000 meters and never looked back. American Yared Nuguse finished second in 3:45.69.

The London Stadium erupted when the time appeared on the screen.

"It's time for that record to have a real go at it," Kerr had said the day before. "I'm going to be that guy to do it." He was that guy.

El Guerrouj's record had survived 27 years, including Jakob Ingebrigtsen's attempt in 2023 that came within six-tenths of a second. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute barrier on an Oxford track in 1954. Kerr just put a Scotsman at the top of the mile's history for the first time since Steve Cram in 1985.