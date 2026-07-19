Ford Recalls Nearly 290,000 Explorers From 2016 To 2019

Ford is recalling 288,314 Explorer SUVs from model years 2016 through 2019 because the roof rail covers on those vehicles can loosen and detach while driving, creating a road hazard for vehicles behind them.

The recall was announced this week under NHTSA recall campaign number 26V489. Dealers will notify owners between August 24 and August 28, with free repairs beginning in late September.

This is not the first time Ford has tried to fix this problem. In 2020, the company launched a customer satisfaction program for loose roof rail covers.

In April 2021, Ford issued a safety recall and switched to a mechanical push-pin fix after the original epoxy adhesive approach kept failing. But that 2021 recall excluded satin- and chrome-plated covers because the data at the time looked better for those.

By March 2026, NHTSA had received 46 owner questionnaires about continuing detachment, including on vehicles already repaired under both earlier programs, and Ford's investigation found the plated covers and epoxy-repaired painted covers were still degrading. Push-pin repairs held up. The new recall covers what the previous ones missed.

Warning signs: increased wind noise, squeaks or rattles as the cover loosens, and a visible gap or misalignment between the cover and the roofline. Ford reports no injuries and one alleged accident tied to the issue.

Check your VIN now at NHTSA.gov or call Ford's recall line at 1-866-436-7332. If your 2016-2019 Explorer is affected, the repair is free at any authorized dealer.