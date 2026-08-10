Taylor Farms Recalls Salsas And Guacamole From Major Retailers In 26 States

Taylor Farms voluntarily recalled more than a dozen products Sunday after the FDA and CDC traced a multistate salmonella outbreak to fresh jalapeños supplied by Coast Citrus Distributors, the same supplier that prompted Chipotle and QDOBA to pull jalapeños the week before.

The outbreak has sickened 345 people in 27 states and resulted in 36 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

The recalled Taylor Farms products include salsas, guacamole, dips and sandwiches sold at Walmart, Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Hannaford across 26 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Products have "Best If Used By" dates through August 16, 2026. Taylor Farms said it is not aware of any illnesses linked specifically to its products.

The source: a grower in Sinaloa, Mexico that supplies to Coast Citrus Distributors. Taylor Farms has stopped sourcing from that farmer and is filling orders from alternative suppliers.

What to do: check Taylor Farms' website for the full product list. If you have a recalled product, throw it away immediately, do not eat it.

Refunds are available at the store where you bought it. Salmonella symptoms include stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea beginning six hours to six days after infection.