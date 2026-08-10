Olivia Ponton Spotted Sitting With Joe Burrow At Bengals Training Camp

Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia posted a video Sunday on X captioned simply "Olivia Ponton and Joe Burrow chill after practice," and that was all it took.

The clip shows Burrow and Ponton sitting together on the grass at the Bengals' practice facility while players and staff wrapped up the day's session.

A WLWT reporter on the sideline noted it was the first time he had seen Ponton at a public Bengals event.

The comparison to Justin Herbert and Madison Beer arrived immediately. Herbert and Beer, his now-fiancée, shared a similar post-practice sit-down at Chargers camp earlier this month that went viral.

Burrow and Ponton appear to have followed the same relaxed playbook. No dramatic PDA. Just the two of them, on the grass, ignoring the cameras pointing at them.

Ponton, 23, is a Victoria's Secret model and TikToker who hosts Booked, Blonde and Busy. She and Burrow have been linked since December 2024, when she called 911 from his Ohio home during a break-in.

They were spotted together at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, at a pool party in Los Angeles, and at a Met Gala after-party in May. Neither has ever publicly confirmed they are dating.

Sunday's training camp sighting did exactly what training camp sightings do, added fuel without lighting anything on fire.