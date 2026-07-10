Kelly Clarkson Is Releasing A New Single Called 'I'd Be Lyin' On July 17th

Kelly Clarkson posted on Instagram on July 3 with two eye emojis and the caption "New Single?," and that was enough to send her fanbase into a full spiral.

The single is called "I'd Be Lyin'." It drops July 17. Pre-save is live now.

Fans in the comments responded with "MOTHER IS BACK" and "THE DROUGHT IS OVER" and Wayfair's official account declared July 17 a national holiday.

It is her first new music since the May 2025 single "Where Have You Been," her first independent release after leaving Atlantic Records, and her first album since Chemistry in 2023.

Some fans who attended the taping of her final Kelly Clarkson Show episode heard the song early and reported back that it was good.

No further information about a full album has been announced.

The timing is deliberate. July 17 is also the opening night of Clarkson's Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a run of 10 shows through August 15. The single lands on streaming platforms and she performs it live for the first time the same evening.

It is a clean way to reintroduce herself as a recording artist while also drawing attention to the residency.

She is 44 years old, ending her talk show this fall, returning to The Voice for Season 30 and apparently also making music again. July 17.