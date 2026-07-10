Shakira, Madonna, BTS, And Justin Bieber Are All Performing At The First-Ever World Cup Final Halftime Show

IFA announced the complete lineup for the first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show on Thursday, and it is doing this properly.

Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber will co-headline an 11-minute performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin in partnership with Global Citizen.

Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay will also perform.

The show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise more than $100 million for children's access to soccer and education.

This is the first time in 96 years of World Cup history that the final has featured a halftime entertainment show.

FIFA had always kept the final a pure football occasion. The 2026 tournament, 48 teams, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, the largest World Cup ever staged, is the occasion they chose to change that.

Shakira is no stranger to World Cup stages. She sang the 2010 anthem Waka Waka in South Africa, recorded Brazil 2014's La La La, performed Hips Don't Lie at the 2006 closing ceremony and sang Dai Dai featuring Burna Boy as the official 2026 tournament song at the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

Bieber is the final addition, his first major live performance since his triumphant Coachella return in April.

Madonna needs no introduction. BTS performing at the World Cup Final needs no explanation.

Kickoff is 3 PM ET on July 19. Halftime is somewhere around 3:45 PM. Ten days away.