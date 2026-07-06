Chris Gotterup Shot A 9-Under 62 To Win The John Deere

Chris Gotterup made up a five-shot deficit on Sunday by closing with a 9-under 62 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, winning the John Deere Classic for his fourth PGA Tour title in the last 12 months and his third win of 2026, the most individual titles of any player on tour this season.

He finished at 20-under 264 and moved to No. 7 in the world.

He won when Ben Kohles, playing in his 120th PGA Tour start and chasing his first win, hit his approach on the 18th hole left into the water and made double bogey, dropping from a two-way tie at the top into a tie for third.

Kohles had been 20-under alongside Gotterup and missed a 15-foot birdie on 17 before the devastating 18th.

A difference of $316,800 and a career-defining win came down to one iron shot.

What made Sunday different from Gotterup's other wins was who was carrying his bag.

His brother Patrick caddied for him this week at TPC Deere Run. "To have Patrick out here with me," Gotterup said. "It's just so awesome."

He was in tears on the practice range waiting to see if his 15-foot birdie on 17 would hold up as the winning score. It did.

Gotterup next week defends his title at the Scottish Open, the tournament where, a year ago, he beat Rory McIlroy and began the remarkable run that has taken him to the top 10 in the world.

The British Open follows the week after. He first came to the John Deere on a sponsor exemption in 2022 after finishing his college career at Oklahoma. He has been loyal to it ever since.