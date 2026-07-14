Powerball Goes Without Winner Again, Rises To $498 Million

Nobody matched all six numbers in Monday night's $478 million Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 25, 36, 40 and 48 with a Powerball of 3 and a Power Play multiplier of 2.

Check your tickets, one ticket in Virginia matched the first five numbers without the Powerball and wins $1 million.

Everyone else goes again Wednesday.

The jackpot climbs to $498 million for Wednesday July 15 at 10:59 PM Eastern.

The lump sum cash option for Wednesday's drawing is estimated at approximately $221 million before federal and state taxes, roughly 44 percent of the advertised amount, which is how lottery annuity math works.

The jackpot has been rolling since its last reset. Powerball draws three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets cost $2.

Add Power Play for an extra dollar to multiply non-jackpot prizes. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, which means buying a ticket does not improve your odds meaningfully but does give you something to think about during your Wednesday commute.

With Mega Millions sitting at $637 million for Tuesday and Powerball at $498 million for Wednesday, Americans are currently looking at two nine-figure lottery jackpots on back-to-back nights. That does not happen often.