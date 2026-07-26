Land Rover Recalls Over 15,000 Discovery Vehicles And Here's Why

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 15,535 Land Rover Discovery vehicles from model years 2021 through 2025 over a rearview camera defect that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says increases crash risk.

The problem is straightforward: insufficient drain holes in the camera housing can prevent water from draining properly, leading to water damage that impairs the rearview camera display while the driver is reversing.

A compromised backup camera reduces rear visibility, the specific scenario the camera exists to address.

No injuries or accidents have been reported in connection with the defect. NHTSA classified the recall under its standard safety defect process.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail once the remedy is finalized and parts are available at no charge through authorized Land Rover dealers.

To check whether your vehicle is affected now, enter your VIN at NHTSA.gov or call Land Rover's customer service line at 1-800-637-6837.

The recall number is 26V-XXX, search by make and model year on the NHTSA site for the most current status. Until the repair is performed, owners should exercise extra caution when reversing if the backup camera display appears impaired.