Robert Gilam, Former US Marine, Freed From Russian Prison After Trump Speaks To Putin

Robert Gilman, a 32-year-old former U.S. Marine and English teacher who has been imprisoned in Russia since January 2022, was released Tuesday after President Trump announced on Truth Social that Vladimir Putin had approved a humanitarian pardon following a personal conversation between the two leaders.

No prisoner exchange took place. Russia asked for nothing in return.

Gilman was arrested on a train in Voronezh and convicted of kicking a police officer, a charge his family insists is false, saying he had fallen ill and accidentally made contact with the officer who was uninjured and did not present evidence at trial.

His original 3.5-year sentence was extended multiple times after alleged prison infractions to a total of 10 years.

His family and advocacy group Global Reach had been warning for weeks that he was near death, describing him as in a catatonic-like state in a psychiatric ward.

He is non-ambulatory but verbal. His mother, who had traveled to Russia to try to visit him, is on the medical transport plane home with him.

Trump called Gilman personally. "He had one request, A GREAT cheeseburger when he lands. I will take care of that!"

He is expected at Joint Base Andrews in Washington Tuesday evening. Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the release but noted the administration continues to seek the release of wrongful detainee Stephen Hubbard and other Americans still held in Russia.