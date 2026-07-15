Matt Miller, The ESPN Draft Analyst Who Lost His Arm In A Crash, Is Under Investigation By The Missouri AG Over Charity Fantasy Leagues

Matt Miller, the ESPN NFL Draft analyst who disclosed on June 23 that he had lost his left arm in a serious Missouri car crash, has been placed on indefinite leave from ESPN and is under investigation by the Missouri Attorney General's office over allegations that he collected entry fees for charity fantasy football leagues and then failed to pay out winnings or confirm where the charitable funds went.

The investigation was triggered when Miller's family launched a GoFundMe for his medical expenses after the crash.

The fundraiser went viral, and so did a separate thread that had been circulating on Reddit asking whether other participants in Miller's fantasy leagues had also been left unpaid.

Awful Announcing published a detailed report citing at least seven people who described paying buy-ins as high as $500 to charity leagues Miller ran as commissioner, only to be unable to reach him afterward.

Since publication, more than 40 additional people have come forward with similar accounts. According to the platform Sleeper, the account associated with Miller was commissioner of 91 fantasy leagues during the 2025 season alone.

The scrutiny also extends to Miller's 417 Foundation, which he said he started in 2013 but which public records show was not formally incorporated in Missouri until December 2018. It received a cease-and-desist notice a year later, has never filed a Form 990 with the IRS and its website is no longer active.

Miller has not commented on the allegations. His July 10 post announcing his ESPN leave mentioned his surgeries and recovery, the femur and patella operations were successful, as was the arm amputation, and asked for continued prayers. He said nothing about the investigation.

The Missouri AG's office has confirmed the investigation is open. ESPN has not commented on the allegations or his future at the network.