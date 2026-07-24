McDonald's Menu Gets 4 New Items And Here's What They Are

McDonald's launched four new limited-time Caesar-themed menu items nationwide on July 21, bringing back a flavor profile that has been absent from the chain since it quietly discontinued its entire salad line in 2020 during the pandemic and never brought it back.

The star of the launch is a new Caesar Sauce, a creamy blend of Parmesan, lemon and garlic, which anchors all four items. The Bacon Caesar McCrispy is the main event.

A McCrispy chicken filet with Caesar Sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, Roma tomato, crispy onions and crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted potato roll. A Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap adds a flour tortilla with grilled chicken, Caesar Sauce, shredded lettuce, Roma tomato and crispy onions.

The Caesar Sauce is also available as a standalone dip cup, a free-standing sauce option for nuggets or fries. And the Caesar Side Salad brings the most direct throwback to the old salad days: romaine, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar, seasoned croutons and Caesar Sauce.

All four items are available at participating US McDonald's locations for a limited time. No end date has been announced.

The Caesar Sauce standalone dip cup is the sleeper item, if you've been dipping your nuggets in anything other than a bespoke sauce, this is the next thing to try.



