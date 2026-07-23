Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $743 Million After Tuesday Produces No Winner
Nobody matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, 25, 37, 59, 68, 70 and Mega Ball 10, and the jackpot climbed to $743 million, the largest lottery prize of 2026 so far. The next drawing is Friday night.
The $743 million is the annuity figure, paid out over 30 annual installments of approximately $24.8 million each.
Most winners take the lump sum, which is $323.4 million. After the mandatory 24 percent federal withholding that drops to roughly $245.8 million.
At the highest federal marginal rate of 37 percent, the take-home lands around $203.7 million before state taxes. New York adds another 10.9 percent. Florida, Texas and California take nothing extra.
The odds of winning are 1 in 290.4 million. The Powerball jackpot, which draws Wednesday, is simultaneously at $567 million, meaning Americans are looking at two jackpots over half a billion dollars on back-to-back nights this week.
The largest completed jackpot of 2026 was a $533 million Mega Millions prize won by an Illinois ticket buyer in March. The current $743 million jackpot eclipses that. If nobody wins Friday, it grows again.