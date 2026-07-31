RBLX Stock Tanks 22% As User Base Falls 20 Million Users From Peak

Roblox stock is cratering Friday, down 22 percent in Friday trading, after the gaming platform reported Q2 2026 results that mixed a revenue miss with weak forward guidance that sent Wall Street reaching for the downgrade button.

Revenue of $1.47 billion beat on the EPS line, a loss of $0.26 per share against the $0.33 to $0.35 estimate, but missed the revenue consensus of $1.59 billion.

Daily active users were 123 million, up 10 percent year over year but down for the third consecutive quarter from the Q3 2025 peak of 152 million.

The real damage came from guidance. For Q3, Roblox issued bookings guidance of $1.58 to $1.65 billion, a midpoint of $1.615 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 14 to 18 percent and coming in roughly $250 million below the $1.87 billion analyst consensus.

Two analysts downgraded the stock to sell Friday. BTIG's Clark Lampen moved from neutral to sell.

Benchmark's Mike Hickey downgraded from hold to sell, writing that "the platform may be entering lifecycle decline, with weakness spreading from new-user acquisition in Q1 to monetization in Q2 and increasingly affecting the under-13 audience that powers its social graph." RBLX is now down 61 percent over the past 12 months.