Marcus Williamson, Former Ohio State Cornerback, Given Probation For Nine Bank Robberies

Marcus Williamson, 27, the former Ohio State cornerback who played five seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017 to 2021, part of four Big Ten championship teams, was sentenced Thursday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to four years of probation and zero prison time for robbing nine banks across Columbus between March 7 and April 24, 2024, stealing approximately $22,000 in the process.

Judge Sheryl Munson declined the prosecution's request for a lengthy prison sentence, noting Williamson had been out of jail for two years since his arrest without incident and had complied with all bond conditions.

"The state of Ohio is probably very, very unhappy with me right now and I understand that," Munson said. "But at the end of the day, I have to do what I think is right and in this case I think this is right."

What hangs over Williamson is the reserve sentence, if he violates probation, he faces 19 to 21.5 years in prison.

His conditions include committing no new offenses and staying away from all financial institutions for now. One of the bank tellers, who prosecutors said is still afraid of Williamson and wanted him imprisoned, was in the courtroom for the sentencing.

Williamson had pleaded guilty in March to nine counts of robbery, five of which were second-degree felonies. In the robberies, he passed notes demanding cash in $20, $50 and $100 denominations and in five instances implied he had a gun.