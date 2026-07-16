Norah O'Donnell Is Launching A Women's Health Podcast Called Healthful On July 22

Norah O'Donnell announced Wednesday that she is launching a weekly women's health podcast called Healthful on July 22, her most substantial new project since stepping down as anchor of the CBS Evening News in January 2025 after five years at the helm.

She remains with CBS News as a 60 Minutes correspondent.

Healthful is designed to cut through what O'Donnell described as a health information landscape where women have more access than ever and are more confused than ever.

Each episode will feature doctors, scientists and innovators working in reproductive health, menopause, cancer research and wellness, topics O'Donnell said have long been underserved by the medical world despite affecting virtually every woman.

Listeners can submit their own questions. A segment called Turning the Tables puts O'Donnell in the interview chair answering questions about her own routines.

The first episode covers the alarming rise of lung cancer in women who have never smoked, a topic O'Donnell said genuinely surprised her despite covering health for decades.

Upcoming episodes will address hormone therapy, movement as medicine and the diet-Alzheimer's connection.

Her own wellness routine, which she will share on the show: functional strength training two to three times a week, a 10-to-20-minute post-dinner walk to manage insulin levels, early dinners and an 8:30 PM bedtime. Blueberries daily.

And Botox, which she mentioned without apology.

She is 52 years old. The podcast drops July 22.