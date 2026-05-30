build and import scripts read from — fully decoupling the build from the bulky mirror
build and import scripts read from — fully decoupling the build from the bulky mirror
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
His Forbes-reported net worth is $7.1 billion, making him the 542nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes, and 6th richest in his native Czech Republic.
Convenience for customers has become the most powerful currency in modern business. Retailers who fail to prioritize ease of access are losing sales to competitors who do. The numbers tell a story: 75% of all restaurant traffic now happens off-premises, and 62% of mobile payment
The Blue Moon rising this weekend is the second full moon of May 2026, which is already enough to qualify it as rare under the modern definition of the term. But this particular Blue Moon is also a micromoon, meaning it arrives near apogee, the farthest point in the moon’s ellipt
Scientists have produced the first climatological map of the wave-affected marginal ice zone, the dynamic, turbulent boundary where the Southern Ocean’s swells reach the edge of Antarctic sea ice and shake it, using a decade of advanced satellite radar data collected between 2013
Robinhood Markets shares are up 7.43 percent on Friday May 29, 2026, continuing a week of gains that have made HOOD one of the best-performing financial stocks in the market, and the reason has nothing to do with Bitcoin. Crypto trading revenue at Robinhood actually declined in t
Ford Motor Company shares hit a three-year high on Friday and are up more than 4 percent on the session, extending a rally that has taken the stock from $11.50 at the start of May to the $16.65 range today, a gain of approximately 45 percent in less than four weeks. The driver is
Allen Ferrell is a YouTuber with 1.86 million subscribers whose content strategy can be summarized as, followers dare him to do something, he accepts, and then the phrase “What is wrong with you?” appears somewhere in the video. He has gone through a car wash with his windows dow
Eight middle and high school students spent approximately four hours stranded near the top of a roller coaster 100 feet above the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening before Galveston firefighters rescued them one by one using a ladder truck and safety harnesses. All eight students
Tom Selleck has not been accused of any wrongdoing. His name appears in this story because someone used it to steal at least $30,000 from a 79-year-old California woman over the course of a year, and when her husband found out what had happened to their finances, what it had done
A Russian drone crossed into Romanian airspace at 1:54 in the morning on Friday May 29, 2026 and crashed into the roof of an apartment building in Galati, a city of 250,000 people on the Danube River approximately ten miles from the Ukrainian border. The drone exploded on impact.