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Scott Bessent
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Cross Site Posting

build and import scripts read from — fully decoupling the build from the bulky mirror

Arts & Culture,  Business,  Lifestyle,  Technology

Why Convenience for Customers Is One of the Biggest Competitive Advantages Today

Convenience for customers has become the most powerful currency in modern business. Retailers who fail to prioritize ease of access are losing sales to competitors who do. The numbers tell a story: 75% of all restaurant traffic now happens off-premises, and 62% of mobile payment

Blue Moon
Nature,  News

Blue Moon Is This Weekend And Here Is What Makes This One So Rare

The Blue Moon rising this weekend is the second full moon of May 2026, which is already enough to qualify it as rare under the modern definition of the term. But this particular Blue Moon is also a micromoon, meaning it arrives near apogee, the farthest point in the moon’s ellipt

Ford
Technology

Ford Stock Hit A Three-Year High This Week And Here Is The Reason Why

Ford Motor Company shares hit a three-year high on Friday and are up more than 4 percent on the session, extending a rally that has taken the stock from $11.50 at the start of May to the $16.65 range today, a gain of approximately 45 percent in less than four weeks. The driver is