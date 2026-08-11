Powerball Drawing Results In No Winners As $740M+ Jackpot Grows

Nobody matched all six Powerball numbers in Saturday night's August 8 drawing, extending one of the longest jackpot droughts in recent years.

A Texas ticket matched the first five numbers with the Power Play multiplier for a $2 million prize. Nobody won the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot has now gone more than 100 consecutive drawings without a winner and the prize continues to climb.

The next drawing is Monday evening at 10:59 PM Eastern. Tickets are $2. The jackpot lump sum cash value before taxes is approximately 43 to 44 percent of the advertised amount.

A quick reminder of why jackpots get this large: the odds of matching all six numbers are 1 in 292.2 million.

When nobody wins for an extended stretch, the prize compounds from drawing to drawing. The $770 million that rolled over from last week continues growing. Powerball draws three times per week, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, giving players three chances to win each week and three chances for the jackpot to keep rolling.

Check your tickets from Saturday night. The winning numbers will be posted on powerball.com. If you didn't win, tickets for Monday's drawing are available now at any authorized retailer.