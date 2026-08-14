Prichard Colon Dies At 33

Prichard Colon died Thursday August 13 at the age of 33. His father Richard confirmed the news on Facebook. "Good morning, my people. I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. He is now in a better world. Thank you for so many years of love and prayers."

Colon was 23 years old and 16-0 with 13 knockouts, one of boxing's most promising young prospects, when he fought Terrel Williams on October 17, 2015 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Williams struck him repeatedly in the back of the head throughout the fight, blows the referee failed to stop. Colon collapsed in the dressing room after the ninth round. Emergency brain surgery saved his life. He spent 221 days in a coma. He never recovered.

He spent more than a decade in a persistent vegetative state, cared for by his family at home in Florida.

In 2021, a fragment of his skull was found to be pressing against his brain and had to be surgically replaced with a plate. The WBC awarded him an honorary world championship. His family filed a $50 million lawsuit against the promoters of his final fight.

His father had one unfulfilled wish, to bring Prichard on vacation to Puerto Rico, the island where he had grown up and learned to box. It couldn't be done.

He was 33 years old.