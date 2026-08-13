Tiger Woods Makes A Major Career Announcement

Tiger Woods posted on Instagram Tuesday sharing his personal reflection on Trout National, the golf course he designed in collaboration with Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout that opened April 15 in Vineland, New Jersey.

Woods was undergoing pain management rehabilitation in Zurich when the course opened and was not present for the opening. He is now commenting on it.

"From vision to reality," Woods wrote. "It has been incredibly rewarding to work alongside Mike Trout, John and the Trout National team, together with my TGR Design team, to bring our shared vision for this special place to life.

Proud of what our teams have accomplished together and excited for everyone who gets to experience it."

The course sits on more than 280 acres in Vineland across land that once served as a silica sand mine and surrounding farmland.

It is the latest in a growing portfolio of TGR Design projects, which also include his third Cabo course at Diamante currently nearing completion and a new championship course he announced in June at Tributer Resort near Lake Anna, Virginia.

Woods has not played a PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship. He missed all four majors in 2026, spent three months rehabbing in Switzerland after his March DUI arrest, and is dealing with an ongoing court case and the breast cancer diagnosis of his girlfriend Vanessa Trump. Golf and business continue on separate timelines.