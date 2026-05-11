Product Recall Hits Every Spring And Mulberry Chocolate Bar In The Lineup And Here Is The Full List

Spring & Mulberry, the North Carolina company that makes chocolate bars sweetened exclusively with dates, expanded its voluntary recall to include all 12 of its product lines on Friday May 8, 2026, after a root cause investigation identified a single contaminated lot of date ingredient as the most likely source of possible salmonella contamination.

The announcement marks the third time the company has expanded or announced recall activity in 2026 and the second expansion since the original recall began in January.

No illnesses have been reported. All finished chocolate bars included in the recall have tested negative for salmonella.

The recall is precautionary, a response to the identification of a contaminated ingredient lot rather than a confirmed outbreak.

If you have any Spring & Mulberry product purchased since August 2025 and the lot number on your packaging appears on the list below, stop eating it and contact the company for a refund.

Why The Recall Keeps Expanding

Spring & Mulberry first announced a voluntary recall in January 2026, initially covering only its Mint Leaf flavor after routine third-party testing by the company’s contract manufacturer revealed finished product had tested positive for salmonella.

Salmonella can be difficult to detect and may appear intermittently, the company expanded the recall two days later on January 14 to include seven additional flavors, Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date and Pure Dark Minis, covering eight flavors in total at that stage.

The January expansion was based on the precautionary principle: if the equipment or time period associated with a positive test is shared across multiple products, all products made under those conditions warrant inclusion.

That investigation continued and deepened over the following months as the company worked with manufacturing partners, food safety experts and the FDA to trace the contamination further back through the supply chain.

That investigation produced the May 8 announcement. The root cause, the company said, has been identified, a single lot of date ingredient used in chocolate production was the most likely source.

Because Spring & Mulberry uses dates as its only sweetener across its entire product line, the company’s defining commercial characteristic and one of its primary marketing differentiators from conventional chocolate brands, a contaminated lot of dates has implications for every flavor that was produced using that ingredient lot.

The expansion to all 12 flavors follows directly from that finding.

“The investigation has now identified a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company’s chocolate as the most likely source of contamination,” the FDA statement accompanying the recall said. “In response, Spring & Mulberry is recalling all finished products produced with the implicated lot of date ingredient.”

The Complete List Of Recalled Products

The lot code is printed on the back of the packaging and on the inner flow wrap. The box color is the fastest visual identifier. Here is every product now included in the recall.

Blood Orange — orange box. Lot codes: 025217, 025289, 025325.

Coffee — light brown box. Lot codes: 025226, 025274, 025344.

Earl Grey — purple box. Lot codes: 025346, 025258.

Lavender Rose — light blue box. Lot codes: 025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, 026040.

Mango Chili — orange or rose box. Lot codes: 025245, 025322, 025328.

Mint Leaf — teal or green box. Lot codes: 025225, 025272, 025342, 025364.

Mixed Berry — purple box. Lot codes: 025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, 026008.

Mulberry Fennel — burgundy box. Lot codes: 025230, 025287.

Pecan Date — yellow box. Lot codes: 025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, 025330.

Pure Dark — navy blue box. Lot codes: 025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, 025350.

Pure Dark Minis — navy blue box. Lot codes: 025302, 025303, 026009, 026013, 026014.

Sea Salt – Lot codes vary, check springandmulberry.com/pages/recall for the complete current list.

The four flavors newly added in this latest expansion, the ones not covered by the January recall, are Blood Orange, Coffee, Pure Dark and Sea Salt.

If you purchased any of these four flavors between August 2025 and now, check your lot code immediately.

The affected products were sold online and through select retail partners nationwide.

They were available for purchase from August 2025 onward. Because that is a nearly nine-month window of sales, some consumers may have products at home that are well within normal storage life and appear fine.

The recall covers those products regardless of appearance or smell, salmonella contamination produces no visible or sensory signal in chocolate.

How To Get Your Refund

Consumers who have any of the affected products should not eat them. To receive a refund, photograph the product packaging showing the batch code clearly and email that photo to recalls@springandmulberry.com.

The company is processing refunds through that email address.

The full and current recall information including updated lot codes and product photos is available at springandmulberry.com/pages/recall.

What Salmonella Can Do And Who Is Most At Risk

The FDA describes salmonella as an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

In healthy adults, salmonella infection typically causes fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Symptoms usually begin between 12 and 72 hours after consuming contaminated food.

The illness typically lasts four to seven days in otherwise healthy people and resolves without medical treatment in most cases.

In rare and more serious cases, typically in people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems, salmonella can spread to the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis or arthritis.

Those complications are uncommon but are the specific reason the FDA takes precautionary recalls of this type seriously even when no illnesses have been confirmed.

No illnesses connected to any Spring & Mulberry product have been reported as of May 10, 2026. The company’s finished products have all tested negative in internal testing.

The recall is issued because the ingredient lot from which contamination could theoretically trace was identified, and the responsible approach when a contaminated ingredient lot is found is to pull every product that used it before a confirmed illness occurs rather than after.

Who Is Spring & Mulberry?

Spring & Mulberry is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based premium chocolate brand built around a specific product philosophy, chocolate sweetened only with dates, with no refined sugar.

That positioning has made the brand appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking chocolate that fits within clean-label, lower-glycemic or whole-food dietary approaches.

The company sells online and through select retail partners nationally. Its products launched broadly in August and September 2025.

The specific ingredient that is the source of the current recall, dates, is the same ingredient that defines the brand’s identity and differentiates it from conventional chocolate.

A contaminated lot of dates therefore affects not a portion of the product line but the entire line, which is why the May 8 expansion reached all 12 flavors simultaneously.

The company’s recall page at springandmulberry.com/pages/recall is the most current source for lot codes, UPC numbers and refund instructions. The FDA’s full recall notice is also publicly available on the FDA website.