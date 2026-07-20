Rapper Alley Boy Dead After Battling Kidney Failure

Alley Boy, the Atlanta-born rapper, Zone 6 native and CEO of Duct Tape Entertainment known for mixtapes including The Gift of Discernment and collaborations with Master P, has reportedly died after an extended battle with kidney failure, according to reports circulating Sunday that have prompted an outpouring of tributes from figures across the Atlanta hip-hop community including Ralo, Rocko, DJ Scream and Big Bank. No official statement from family or representatives had been confirmed at the time of publication.

Alley Boy had spoken publicly about his health struggles for some time, having dealt with kidney failure linked to prolonged codeine use and high blood pressure.

His medical situation had been known within the culture, and those close to him had been aware the situation was serious.

His death, if confirmed, would mark the loss of a foundational voice in Atlanta street rap, a raw storyteller who influenced a generation of artists coming out of Zone 6.

He was a contemporary of artists who helped define Atlanta's post-Outkast underground, earning respect for lyrical authenticity and remaining deeply connected to his community throughout his career.

This story is developing. An official confirmation has not yet been released.