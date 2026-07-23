Representative Cory Mills Under Investigation By The DOJ

Florida Republican Congressman Cory Mills, who represents the 7th District covering parts of Seminole and Volusia counties and sits on the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees, is facing a Department of Justice criminal investigation, according to multiple reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

The specific focus of the DOJ probe has not been publicly disclosed. A third source told MS NOW, which first published the story, that the FBI contacted at least one person last year about Mills' finances, allegations of misconduct and individuals in his orbit.

Mills denied the investigation in escalating terms. "This is the first I'm hearing about it," he told MS NOW on Tuesday. By Wednesday he was calling it a "desperate lie from my political opponents" and later labeled it "fake news" and a "political witch hunt" on X. He has not been charged with any crime.

The DOJ inquiry adds to a complicated legal picture for Mills. The House Ethics Committee launched a separate investigation into him in November 2025 covering alleged campaign finance violations, sexual misconduct and dating violence, including an incident in which a former girlfriend alleged he threatened to release explicit images of her.

A Florida judge issued a temporary restraining order in connection with that matter, which has since lapsed. The Ethics Committee said in May it had issued more than 20 subpoenas, collected thousands of documents and contacted dozens of witnesses.

Mills is running for a third term with an August 18 Republican primary against three opponents.