NOW Stock Fell 7 Percent Then Reversed After ServiceNow Beat Earnings

ServiceNow has had a complicated 2026, the stock entered Wednesday down 33 percent for the year amid what Wall Street calls the "SaaSpocalypse," the fear that autonomous AI agents will let companies build their own workflows and gut demand for enterprise software platforms like ServiceNow.

Wednesday's regular session reflected that anxiety, with shares falling nearly 7 percent before the earnings report arrived.

Then the numbers dropped. ServiceNow reported Q2 subscription revenue of $3.877 billion, up 24 percent year over year and 150 basis points above the high end of its own guidance.

Adjusted EPS of $0.90 beat the $0.8625 consensus by 4.3 percent. Operating margin came in at 29.5 percent, three full points above guidance.

The company crossed $1 billion in AI annual contract value during the quarter, ahead of its own targets, and raised full-year subscription revenue guidance to $15.770 billion representing 21 percent growth.

The stock jumped as much as 7 percent in after-hours trading, nearly erasing the regular-session decline. CEO Bill McDermott has been arguing throughout 2026 that AI agents need orchestration platforms, and ServiceNow is that platform.

Wednesday's numbers gave traders enough evidence to finally believe him, at least for a night.

The stock is still down more than 30 percent year to date.



